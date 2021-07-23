        <
          College football winners and losers in recruiting from realignment

          From 2006 to 2012, when Texas A&M was a member of the Big 12, its best recruiting class ranking was 12th. In the nine years since the Aggies have joined the SEC, they have five top-10 classes. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
          7:00 AM ET
          Tom VanHaaren
          Reports of Oklahoma and Texas showing interest in joining the SEC have conjured up memories of realignment's past. Conference realignment has made an impact on the college football recruiting landscape over the years, as some schools have been rewarded for moving up while others have faced consequences.

          Schools can lose out on fertile recruiting grounds by leaving their geographic footprint, and in turn those teams can struggle on the field in their new conferences.

          A select few schools that have made strategic decisions, though, have seen their recruiting profiles blossom and grow as the years have gone on.

          Here is a look at some of the winners and losers in conference realignment from a recruiting perspective.