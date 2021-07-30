College football transfer portal - Chain reaction for each offensive position

College football's transfer portal received a lot of attention from coaches building and adding to their rosters this offseason.

It's not the transfer market of old with players who might not make an immediate impact or any impact at all. Nowadays, more high-end athletes are entering the portal, some of whom are expected to play right away for their new teams.

With so much movement from roster to roster, we took a look at some of the more important offensive transfers and how their decisions impacted the school they left and the school they joined.

From quarterback to the offensive line, here is the chain reaction offensive players created through the portal.