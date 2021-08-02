Tom Luginbill breaks down the pros and cons of Quinn Ewers skipping his senior year of high school to join Ohio State early. (0:56)

Quarterback prospect Quinn Ewers announced Monday that he is skipping his senior season of high school and will enroll at Ohio State, making him eligible this season.

A main factor in his decision to leave school early was the fact that Texas prohibits high school athletes from profiting off of their name, image and likeness (NIL). Ewers has had companies approach him about possible NIL deals, but was unable to sign anything due to the state law.

Ewers' decision opens the door for questions about why he was able to leave, what it means for other Texas prospects and how this decision could change the landscape of high school associations across the country.

Why did Ewers do this?

Ewers was planning to enroll at Ohio State in January because he has enough high school credits to do so and quarterbacks are often encouraged to arrive on campus early. Once NIL rules, which allow college to profit off of their name, image and likeness, were enacted, that changed things for Ewers.