The race for college football's top 2022 recruiting class has been shaken up with a new No. 1-ranked team. It's still unclear how the fall will play out for Penn State on the field, but if its success on the recruiting trail is any indication, watch out.

The Nittany Lions have picked up eight four-star commitments since the start of July and have risen to the top class in the nation. Among key recent pickups was defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton, who can develop into a disruptive presence with his blend of strength and agility. Penn State also added a second ESPN 300 RB in Kaytron Allen, a thickly built runner with good feet and instincts who should be able to contribute quickly.

Sitting closely behind Penn State is Notre Dame, which this month added two big ESPN 300 receiving targets from out West in Tobias Merriweather and C.J. Williams. Alabama, which is no stranger to battles for the top class, has managed to push closer to a potential second straight No. 1 class with multiple recent four-star commitments, including top-rated ILB Shawn Murphy.

Ohio State, in the big picture, wins, as the Buckeyes landed the top-rated quarterback in the country and got him on campus a season early, but Quinn Ewers' reclassification has impacted their pursuit of the No. 1 overall class. The Buckeyes had occupied the top spot of the 2022 cycle rankings since its initial release, but the reclassification of Ewers, along with the recent decommitment of third-ranked CB Jaheim Singletary, resulted in them relinquishing that spot and falling to No. 4.

Clemson has surged up the rankings and looks in good position to extend its streak of top-10 classes to eight. Spurring the Tigers' rise was an infusion of talent to their defensive backfield, landing a trio of ESPN 300 defensive backs, including top-10 CBs Daylen Everette and Jeadyn Lukus.

The Big Ten's representation in the top 25 has grown to six with Michigan State making a move in. The Spartans landed their first ESPN 300 commits of the cycle, and all three came from the state, led by DT Alex VanSumeren, a one-time Michigan commit who possesses good initial quickness and excellent strength, and can anchor the Spartans' defensive line unit in coming seasons.