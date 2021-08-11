College football's top 50 newcomers: Which recruits, transfers and new starters will impact the game?

Check out highlights from Ohio State commit J.T. Tuimoloau, who ranks No. 4 in the 2021 recruiting class. (0:23)

With a new college football season approaching, we will see new faces step into starting roles and new players make a name for themselves for their respective teams.

The transfer portal has added a whole new element to the list of new players who could impact a team's production, as some high-end players moved from team to team.

Combine the portal with second-year players getting their first opportunity to shine and true freshmen working their way into the two-deep and quite a few new names could emerge this season.

We ranked the top 50 newcomers this season to watch and graded them based on talent, how they fill a need and how quickly they can make an impact with their new team. We considered transfers, redshirt freshmen, opt-outs from last season, true freshmen and any other player who hasn't yet made a big impact for his team.

Based on those criteria, here are the top 50 newcomers in college football this season.

1. LB Henry To'o To'o

Alabama

2020 season: Tennessee

To'o To'o was one of the best transfer signings of the offseason. He was the No. 47-ranked prospect out of high school and was widely regarded as one of the best linebackers in his class. He played two seasons for Tennessee and led the team with 76 total tackles and 10 tackles for loss in 10 games last season. He is joining an already excellent linebacking corps and should add a ton at inside 'backer for the Crimson Tide.