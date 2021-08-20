College football's top 10 potential breakout players for 2021

As nicknames go, "The Human First Down" is probably as endearing as it gets for a running back, and it took Arizona State's Rachaad White all of four games to earn the moniker.

That's the abridged story, anyway. White's 2020 campaign lasted just four games as Arizona State, and the Pac-12 in general, were beset by COVID-19 setbacks, but he made the most of his first season in Tempe by racking up 571 yards on just 50 total touches -- an astonishing 11.4 yards per touch, hence the nickname -- and led the Sun Devils in rushing and receiving. He averaged nearly 2 yards per touch more than any other player in the country with at least 40 rush attempts. Coaches define an explosive play as a rush of 12 yards or a reception of 16. More than a quarter of White's touches last season were explosive.

In short, White's four-game introduction was as electric as anyone else's in 2020.

"I was just blessed to get four games," White said. "I was just having fun practicing and treating that like it was my only chance, really."

Chances were tougher to come by in 2020 for everyone, as COVID-19 played havoc with the schedule, and White is one of 10 players we're pegging as potential breakouts in 2021 after a sneak peek at greatness last season.