College football position coaches to watch entering the 2021 season

Michigan's inability to truly break through under football coach Jim Harbaugh is multilayered and, to be fair, touches all parts of the roster.

But the attention has been focused, and it will continue to be focused, on one position group: quarterback. Many expected the position to be thriving in Year 7 of Harbaugh's tenure.

Harbaugh is not only one of the most decorated quarterbacks in Michigan history -- 1986 Big Ten MVP, set FBS passing efficiency record and Michigan career passing record -- but he's also a proven quarterbacks coach. He worked with Andrew Luck at Stanford and Colin Kaepernick with the San Francisco 49ers. Harbaugh's return to Michigan -- a program with a rich quarterback history, superior to archrival Ohio State's -- signaled success for the Wolverines' signal-callers.

Instead, Michigan's quarterbacks have underperformed, ranking 29th in adjusted QBR since 2015. Harbaugh's first quarterback, Iowa transfer Jake Rudock, turned out to be the best so far.

Harbaugh enters a critical season still needing to get his quarterbacks on track. But he's not working alone. As part of a larger staff overhaul, Harbaugh hired Matt Weiss from the Baltimore Ravens to coach Michigan's quarterbacks in 2021.

Position coaches don't get as much attention as head coaches or coordinators, but they play essential roles in teams' results. Two summers ago, I looked at the most important position coach hire for every group. This isn't necessarily a "best coaches" list but rather one that examines those stepping in at a pivotal time for positions in need.

Here's a closer look at Weiss and other important new position coaches around college football in 2021.