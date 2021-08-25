There is a growing excitement in the college football recruiting world as high school seasons kick off and the college season rapidly approaches. While focus may turn to on-field action, recruiting never rests, and programs continue to work to strengthen their future.

A favorite out West on the field this season, Oregon is also establishing itself as a leader on the recruiting trail and has jumped into the top five. The Ducks added several perimeter playmakers, led by ESPN 300 WR Tetairoa McMillan and athlete Jalil Tucker, who projects to the secondary and brings elite cover speed.

For the third year in a row, North Carolina has landed the No. 1 prospect in-state, with all being defensive players. The Tar Heels' latest addition is No. 3 DT Travis Shaw, a massive presence capable of being an explosive and disruptive defender.

Stanford is climbing in the rankings and now holds the No. 2 class in the Pac-12. The Cardinal added a pair of ESPN 300 defensive prospects in top-10 safety Kamari Ramsey, who can be a punishing hitter, and edge player Ernest Cooper IV, a lengthy, agile player who can be violent with hands and attacks with a high motor.

ESPN 300 commits: 12 | Previous ranking: 1

Big Ten rank: 1 of 14

Top offensive commit: WR Kaden Saunders (No. 28)

Top defensive commit: DE Dani Dennis-Sutton (No. 81)

The Nittany Lions' 2021 class never reached higher than No. 15 and ultimately finished outside the top 25, but in 2022 they are competing for the top class. They have had great success in-state with commitments from six of the top 10 players in Pennsylvania, led by top-10 OT Drew Shelton, who will play his senior year at IMG Academy in Florida. Key in-state defensive pickups include Dennis-Sutton, who possesses a good initial burst, strength and agility; and Ken Talley, an explosive player with a good motor. They have two quarterbacks in the class, led by No. 3 QB-PP Drew Allar, a strong-armed passer with good feet, and Beau Pribula, who possesses some traits in the mold of former Penn State QB Trace McSorley. Coach James Franklin is on his way to assembling one of the most talented groups of pass-catchers in this class, which includes the four-star Saunders, a good route-runner who can create yards after the catch with his suddenness.