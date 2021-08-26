College football 2021 SP+ win total predictions

Two weeks ago, I released my updated 2021 SP+ rankings, but coming up with those rankings is only half of the battle. In order to maximize your view of the upcoming season, you also want to see the projections involved.

Below, you will find a data dump of win projections for each FBS conference including each team's average overall and conference win totals, their odds of finishing with no more than one regular-season loss (for potential use in gauging national title hopes), and each club's odds of reaching six-plus wins -- a.k.a. bowl eligibility. I'm also including each team's projected odds of covering/pushing on the current William Hill win futures.

Jump to a conference: SEC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | ACC | Independents | AAC | Sun Belt | MWC | MAC | C-USA