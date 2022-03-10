Why Caleb Williams decided on USC as his next school (1:54)

The transfer portal is a bigger part of college football than ever.

With the season winding down, potentially high-impact players have already announced their intentions to find a new home for next season.

Whether a player has entered the portal and not yet chosen a destination or someone has committed to a new school, we go position by position, breaking down the top players seeking to change schools and make an impact somewhere else in 2022. Keep reading for breakdowns on Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Kedon Slovis, Jake Haener, Zach Evans and many more.

Check back regularly, as this story will be updated as more players enter the portal and make new commitments.

Go to: QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL | LB | DB

Quarterbacks

Best available