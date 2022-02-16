No. 6 overall prospect Shemar Stewart thanks Miami for being his home and giving him opportunities, but ends up picking the Texas A&M Aggies on national signing day. (0:36)

Now that college football's February signing period is over, we have a clear view of how each program was able to fill needs with high school prospects.

Texas A&M finished with the No. 1 class overall, but plenty of other teams recruited well across the board. To give a different look at how each team performed, we break down the best classes by position. We started with the offense and now look at the teams that recruited the best positionally on defense.

Defensive line

Texas A&M

There aren't many classes that compare to what Texas A&M did along the defensive line in this class, which includes three five-stars.

Defensive tackle Walter Nolen is the No. 1 prospect overall and a huge get on his own. Add in the No. 2 defensive tackle in Gabe Brownlow-Dindy, also a five-star, along with ESPN 300 defensive tackle Anthony Lucas and four-star Jadon Scarlett, and the interior of the line has some big prospects.

Five-star defensive end Shemar Stewart also signed with the Aggies as the No. 1 end in the class. He's joined by Enai White and Malick Sylla, the Nos. 6 and 9 defensive ends overall.