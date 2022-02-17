Tom VanHaaren examines how college coaches have changed their approach to recruiting to account for the bevy of players available in the transfer portal. (2:13)

The transfer portal has become an everyday part of college football roster management as more players switch teams each season.

With more and more players opting to transfer, we have seen quite a few schools lose key contributors this offseason. Looking at the schools that have seen the most transfers since the end of the season, we outlined 10 teams that have lost a number of transfers since November.

We compare what the schools have lost with what they have coming in through the portal to see how well they're replacing the talent this offseason.

Who's leaving

Auburn has seen 18 of its players enter the portal since November. Issues within the program and speculation about coach Bryan Harsin arose, partially because of the abnormally large number of players to leave, but the school announced it would retain Harsin after a university-directed inquiry.

Quarterback Bo Nix transferred to Oregon after throwing for 2,294 yards and 11 touchdowns this past season at Auburn. The team's leading receiver, Kobe Hudson, had 580 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has transferred to UCF to rejoin former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn.

The staff has also seen offensive lineman Tashawn Manning transfer to Kentucky, defensive tackle J.J. Pegues transfer to Texas, running back Shaun Shivers go to Indiana, defensive back Ladarius Tennison transfer to Ole Miss and defensive back Ahmari Harvey switch to Georgia Tech.

Who's coming in