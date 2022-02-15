10 games that will shape the College Football Playoff

Staff changes and roster movement have led to head-spinning this offseason, but fans can still expect many of the same College Football Playoff contenders this fall. While much will change between now and Labor Day, these games will undoubtedly influence the selection committee's final top four.

Nonconference wins against ranked opponents provide opportunities to separate contenders in the committee meeting room through November. There is still an emphasis, though, on winning a conference title -- which can help compensate for an early season loss in one of those blockbuster matchups. That's why this list is a combination of both.

Here's a look at the top 10 games that will have the biggest impact on the CFP, ranked in order from the greatest impact to the least.