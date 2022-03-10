The quarterback position in college football has become the turbulent epicenter of an ever-changing sport.

Consider last year's quarterback future power rankings. Oklahoma topped the list because of Spencer Rattler (now at South Carolina) and talented incoming freshman Caleb Williams (now at USC with ex-Sooners coach Lincoln Riley). USC came in at No. 3, bolstered by returning starter Kedon Slovis (now at Pitt) and Jaxson Dart (now at Ole Miss). My capsule on No. 6 Georgia had a breakdown of returning starter JT Daniels (currently in the transfer portal) but no mention of Stetson Bennett IV, the quarterback who would lead the Bulldogs to their first national title in 41 years.

Projecting the quarterback position for one year, much less three, has become increasingly difficult. But here at Future Power Rankings HQ, the challenge is welcomed. For those unfamiliar with the series, welcome to the fun. During the coming months, I will project the top 25 quarterbacks, offenses, defenses and total teams for the next three seasons: 2022, 2023 and 2024. These are done in real time, based on who is currently on each roster. But an eye toward the future also shapes the rankings, as recruiting for 2023 and beyond is starting to take shape. I also assess the likelihood of players entering the NFL draft early, or entering the portal.

For the quarterback rankings, a returning starter matters but a returning starter with multiple years of eligibility might be even more valuable. Depth is also significant, although often fleeting at quarterback. The lists are primarily based on personnel, but coaching is a factor, especially after a winter where Riley and other gifted quarterback mentors changed addresses. Some teams that just missed the cut: Tennessee, Purdue, Maryland and Ole Miss.

Let's begin the rundown.