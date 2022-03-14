Five teams to improve 2022 College Football Playoff chances through recruiting

College football's 2022 recruiting classes have been signed, and more of these prospects have enrolled early in school. That translates to more first-year players providing an immediate impact, which in turn gives teams the opportunity to win sooner on Saturdays.

How will this recruiting cycle affect the 2022 College Football Playoff? For a handful of teams that didn't reach the playoff last season, the 2022 additions could result in a top-four spot. We did not factor in college transfers for this piece.

No, the sky is not falling in Clemson, South Carolina. Despite the loss of multiple NFL draft choices, a rash of injuries and below-average quarterback play, this team still won 10 games and beat Iowa State in its bowl game. The Tigers are young, but now experienced and very talented at key spots with a feature player at running back in Will Shipley.

So why do they make the list? An upgrade at QB.