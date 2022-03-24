Malachi Nelson, the No. 2 prospect in the 2023 class, recently flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to USC. Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing with 67 of the ESPN Junior 300 recruits already committed.

Notre Dame has gotten off to the best start thus far with eight ESPN Jr. 300 commitments in the class. Among those, five are ranked in the top 65 with defensive end Keon Keeley ranked the highest, at No. 33.

Georgia has the next most ESPN Jr. 300 commits with five, followed by Ohio State and Arkansas, who each have four. USC had a rough 2022 cycle, finishing with only eight high school commitments after a coaching change.

Lincoln Riley brought in quite a few transfers, though, including quarterback Caleb Williams, and has gotten off to a fast start in 2023 by landing three ESPN Jr. 300 commitments. He was able to convince quarterback Malachi Nelson, the No. 2 prospect overall, to flip from Oklahoma to USC and also has commitments from ESPN Jr. 300 wide receivers Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon.

While Nelson is off the board, there are still quite a few top quarterbacks who remain uncommitted in a cycle with plenty of talent to choose from. Here is a look at what's happening with those top quarterbacks and a few 2022 recruits who have yet to sign with a team.