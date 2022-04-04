Arch Manning and more key 2023 college football recruits you need to know

We released our ESPN 300 for college football's 2023 recruiting class. There has already been ample opportunity through the late winter and early spring to evaluate prospects from all over.

While we prioritize our rankings off game tape, our supplemental spring evaluations are instrumental in showing physical and athletic development from the fall.

Two quarterbacks reign at the top of the class: Arch Manning, the nephew of Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli, and Malachi Nelson, who is committed to USC.

But while they headline the class, several other prospects climbed up the rankings, either earning a fifth star or skyrocketing from unranked to the top 100.

We break down the battle between No. 1 and No. 2 and highlight the prospects you need to keep an eye on.