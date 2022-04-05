The ESPN 300 has been released for the 2023 class, and the recruiting cycle has gotten off to a quick start. Among the top 300 recruits, 66 have already made a commitment.

That includes five of the top 20, 10 of the top 50 and 20 of the top 100. With the rankings out and the class in full swing, here is a look at some of the top storylines around this 2023 class.

Arch Manning's recruitment

Manning's recruitment has been closely watched and reported on since he is the nephew of Peyton and Eli, the grandson of Archie and the son of Cooper.

Manning is the No. 1-ranked recruit overall, but took his time during his football and basketball seasons. He has since started to take more visits and make some progress in his recruitment.