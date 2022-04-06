The 2023 recruiting cycle is fully underway, but much is still to be determined. While a few big names have made commitments, over 200 prospects in the ESPN 300 remain undeclared, including nine of the 10 five-stars.

While this talent race is far from over, several schools have gotten off to strong starts, and among that group are some familiar names.

Notre Dame, which just signed a top-10 class for 2022, leads the pack early on, and Georgia, which has signed six straight top-three classes, is once again in that mix.

Also, among the fast-starting classes are some names we don't regularly see battling within the top 10, such as Texas Tech and Louisville.

The Red Raiders have cultivated some early momentum in their home state under the direction of new head coach Joey McGuire, an excellent recruiter who came over from Baylor and prior to that was a successful high school head coach in the Lone Star state.

The Cardinals got off to a slow start in 2022 and finished near the bottom of the ACC but have come out the gate much stronger, already securing an ESPN 300 QB in Pierce Clarkson and a high-upside edge defender in Adonijah Green.

Texas A&M signed the No. 1 class in 2022 and was followed by Alabama, and while both are further down the rankings with smaller classes at this stage, they're among the teams to watch as the 2023 cycle unfolds.

ESPN 300 commits: 6

Independent rank: 1

Top offensive commit: RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. (four stars)

Top defensive commit: DE Keon Keeley (No. 23)

The Fighting Irish have inked two consecutive top-10 classes and are off to a strong start to extend that streak. New head coach Marcus Freeman has his fingerprints all over this class with multiple key additions on the defensive side of the ball. Keeley is a lengthy edge defender who can be a disruptive pass-rushing presence. LB Drayk Bowen was a big in-state pickup as the top-rated player in Indiana. The Irish have multiple ESPN 300 commits in the secondary, including top-five S Peyton Bowen out of Texas and top-10 CB Justyn Rhett, a prospect with a good blend of size, explosiveness and foot quickness.