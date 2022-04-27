During the winter, many big names entered the transfer portal and changed schools. After coach Lincoln Riley went from Oklahoma to USC, quarterbacks Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) and Kedon Slovis (Pitt) transferred out, while Caleb Williams joined Riley out West.

Bo Nix left Auburn to go to Oregon, while Quinn Ewers transferred from Ohio State to Texas. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs left Georgia Tech to go to Alabama, while wide receiver Jadon Haselwood transferred to Arkansas from Oklahoma. On the defensive side, linebacker Mohamoud Diabate transferred from Florida to Utah, and Notre Dame added safety Brandon Joseph from Northwestern.

In total, more than 2,500 FBS players entered the transfer portal over the past year, creating a combination of roster chaos and free agency in college football.

Following both the early and late signing periods, as well as spring ball, there has been a second wave of transfers. May 1 is the final day players can enter the portal.

We rank the best available players either still in the portal or who made their decisions during the spring period and go position by position to break down the most impactful transfers.

Defensive end Ochaun Mathis has totaled 13 sacks and 91 total tackles over the past two seasons for TCU. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

1. DE Ochaun Mathis

2021 team: TCU

Mathis redshirted his first season, then played in 12 games in 2019. He had 46 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks in 2020 and followed that up with 45 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks last season. He has said he will announce a decision at the end of April, with Texas and Nebraska seemingly fighting for his commitment.