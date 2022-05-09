With official visits permitted and college football coaches out on the road, offers are being spread around while commitments continue to steadily roll in. There is still much to be decided, though, with a larger wave of commitments expected in the next month, but activity has been brisk enough to shake up class rankings.

A consistent presence among the top five, Ohio State has worked its way among that group again in part due to several four-star pickups out of Florida, namely ESPN 300 CB Dijon Johnson and top-10 RB Mark Fletcher, a big, physical back who should fit well in the Buckeye offense.

Josh Heupel continues to spark optimism among the Tennessee fan base looking to return to past glory days. The Volunteers were able to break into the top 10, led by the key in-state addition of edge defender Caleb Herring, the No. 1 player in Tennessee with the tools to be a disruptive sideline-to-sideline defender.

Coming off inking the top class in the 2022 cycle, Texas A&M continues to move up the rankings. Propelling its rise was the addition of two in-state speedsters who project to the secondary in top-10 athletes Jayvon Thomas and Bravion Rogers.

LSU and Oregon enter this cycle with new head coaches, and while there is still plenty of work ahead, each has cultivated enough early success to break into the top 25. LSU coach Brian Kelly has several key in-state targets to try to secure but got a nice win out of Texas in ESPN 300 CB Ryan Yaites. Out West, coach Dan Lanning has been able to build a solid early foundation that includes a pair of four-star WRs that present big targets in the passing game in Jurrion Dickey and Kyler Kasper.

ESPN 300 commits: 7 | Previous ranking: 1

Independent rank: 1

Top offensive commit: WR Braylon James (No. 46)

Top defensive commit: DE Keon Keeley (No. 23)

The Fighting Irish have inked two consecutive top-10 classes and are off to a strong start to extend that streak. New coach Marcus Freeman has his fingerprints all over this class with multiple key additions on the defensive side of the ball. Keeley is a lengthy edge defender who can be a disruptive pass-rushing presence. LB Drayk Bowen was a big in-state pickup as the top-rated player in Indiana. The Irish have multiple ESPN 300 commits in the secondary, including top-five S Peyton Bowen out of Texas and top-10 CB Justyn Rhett, a prospect with a good blend of size, explosiveness and foot quickness. There is also some promising offensive talent on board, led by ESPN 300 WR James, a lengthy vertical threat who posted a laser 4.47 40 this spring on the camp circuit.