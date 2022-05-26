        <
          Ranking the top 25 college football recruits regardless of class: How Arch Manning compares with top 2024 QB

          Quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli who is also the No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2023 class, has drawn comparisons to Andrew Luck. Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network
          8:00 AM ET
          Craig Haubert
          Tom Luginbill
          With the high school football season long behind us and now deep into spring camp evaluations, our scouts are ready to rank the top college football prospects across all grad classes.

          All-class football rankings can be challenging given the various stages of physical maturity, but there will always be exceptional young talent. It is important to note that for prospects in the 2024 and 2025 classes, we considered the ceiling for both their physical and mental development. We also provided a player comparison for each of the 25 stars on our list.

          To be clear, the prospects below don't yet have the skills of the established college football talents to whom they are compared, but they do have the potential to develop matching skill sets based on striking similarities in their overall traits.

          1. QB Arch Manning
          Isidore Newman School (Louisiana)
          Class of 2023