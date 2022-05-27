College football commitments are expected to heat up (along with the temperature) over the next two months, with plenty of movement in the class rankings to follow. There has, in the meantime, been some significant activity on the recruiting trail leading up to the busy summer, resulting in key changes and new entries.

Northwestern led the way with a busy month of May, adding nearly double-digit commitments to help the Wildcats roar back into the top 25 after falling out for a period of time. Notable pickups came in the trenches, as they added to a good haul of offensive line talent by landing high three-star OG Jordan Knox and Alex Doost. They also bolstered their defensive line with Dylan Roberts, who possesses good initial quickness and strength.

Out West, the race for the top class in the Pac-12 is shaping up to be one to watch. While USC climbed a spot with a commitment from ESPN 300 CB Braxton Myers, rival Oregon closed the gap by jumping up several spots. The Ducks added another big receiving target to their class in Ashton Cozart, a former Oklahoma commit who brings an excellent blend of length and speed.

Alabama and Texas A&M made major headlines with their war of words, and that battle continues on the recruiting trail, as the Crimson Tide were able to push ahead of the Aggies after landing their one-time commit QB Eli Holstein. While Alabama is expected to host No. 1 prospect Arch Manning on an official visit in June, the Tide did not wait to add more talented options to their QB room. Bryce Young could move on after this season, and in Holstein, they get a big, accurate passer with good mobility for his size.

ESPN 300 commits: 9 | Previous ranking: 1

Independent rank: 1

Top offensive commit: WR Braylon James (No. 46)

Top defensive commit: DE Keon Keeley (No. 23)

The Fighting Irish have inked two consecutive top-10 classes and are off to a strong start to extend that streak. New coach Marcus Freeman has his fingerprints all over this class with multiple key additions on the defensive side of the ball. Keeley is a lengthy edge defender who can be a disruptive pass-rushing presence. LB Drayk Bowen was a big in-state pickup as the top-rated player in Indiana. The Irish have two ESPN 300 defensive back commits in Peyton Bowen out of Texas and Adon Shuler out of New Jersey. There is also some promising offensive talent on board, led by ESPN 300 WR James, a lengthy vertical threat who posted a laser 4.47 40 this spring on the camp circuit.