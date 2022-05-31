Five-stars Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson and Dante Moore headline the quarterbacks in college football's 2023 recruiting class. The three pocket passers form as talented a top three as we have seen in years.

However, the 17 quarterbacks in the ESPN 300 mark the fewest since ESPN expanded its recruiting rankings from 150 players to 300 in 2016.

This class may not be as deep as in recent years, particularly at the dual-threat position, however there are still several hidden gems and high-upside developmental players that could make a statement throughout their college careers. We break down the top quarterbacks in the 2023 class and which ones you need to keep an eye on.