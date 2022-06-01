How new college football coaches are rebuilding teams through recruiting

New college football coaches have a distinctively different way to rebuild rosters now, with the transfer portal's emergence, than ever before.

Combining the portal with traditional high school recruiting has afforded coaches more ability to bring in talent left by players who are off to the NFL, graduating or transferring out.

Some high-profile programs have new coaches this season, and all have been diligently working to retool rosters and add in talent. Here is a look at some of the new coaches and where they're at in the rebuilding process.