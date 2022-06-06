We have started to see some of the quarterback dominoes fall in college football's 2023 recruiting class, with ESPN 300 quarterback Malachi Nelson already committed to USC, Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee and Eli Holstein flipping from Texas A&M to Alabama.

With those prospects already committed, the uncommitted prospects have started to progress in their recruitments, moving closer to a commitment. We take a look at those quarterbacks, where the 2023 class stands and how coaches feel about eliminating the 25-man initial counter rule.

Quarterback dominoes

Arch Manning is the No. 1 overall quarterback and just visited Georgia this past weekend.