Many elite college football programs have been taken down by either key assistant coaching changes, a failure to keep up with the times, or both. In 2022, Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers, the ruling power of the ACC Atlantic for more than a half-decade, has to fend off both. Swinney must replace longtime coordinators Brent Venables and Tony Elliott, both of whom are now Power 5 head coaches. His Tigers also have to figure out what the heck happened to their offense last year.

Parity suddenly arrived in the Atlantic, with Wake Forest landing its first title in 15 years last fall. If Clemson doesn't rebound as most projections assume it will, things could get even wilder in 2022. Let's preview the ACC Atlantic!

