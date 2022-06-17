College camps and official visits are both underway and producing a wave of new offers as well as many new commitments. Several programs are beginning to build out their 2023 classes with a few experiencing a surge on the recruiting trail.

Northwestern -- after a big start to May -- crashed into the top 25 in the last update and has continued to stay hot and has now broken into the top 10. Among several new commitments, the Wildcats added a pair of ESPN 300 defenders in top-15 safety Damon Walters and DE Ashton Porter. One of the top in-state prospects, Walters can be a physical presence in the secondary and Porter was a big pickup out of Texas -- he's a powerful and agile DL with the tools to be a well-rounded three-down defender.

Cincinnati has taken a good start and kicked that up to another level with double-digit commitments in recent weeks, led by ESPN 300 DB Daeh McCullough. With all these additions, the Bearcats have shot up the rankings into the top 10 and are working to assemble the program's best class in recent memory. If they were in the Big 12 right now, they would have the second-ranked class in that conference.

At roughly the halfway point before the start of the early-signing period, there are several programs often not seen near the top of the rankings staking claim to some of those spots like Louisville, Northwestern and Cincinnati. While some new blood is shaking up the class rankings, some familiar faces, often among the nation's premier classes, are currently either further down -- like Alabama -- or completely out of the top 25 like Michigan and Texas A&M, which just signed the No. 1 class for the 2022 cycle. With nearly 60% of the ESPN 300 prospects still undeclared though, and programs like the Crimson Tide and Aggies with under a half-dozen commits each still, the teams very much remain classes to watch.

One more traditional recruiting power not waiting to try and make its move is Clemson, which is also among the big movers. The Tigers have had a flurry of commitments thus far in June, including from a pair of ESPN 300 defenders in DL Vic Burley and LB Jamal Anderson, and jumped up into the top 10.

While in-state rival Michigan has not yet been able to match last year's top-10 finish, Michigan State is having better success building upon last year's momentum. Among the Spartans' recent commits that have helped them move inside the top 15 are a pair of four-stars in CB Chance Rucker and ESPN 300 LB Jordan Hall out of the IMG Academy, who is an active player that closes well and could be a quick contributor for them.

ESPN 300 commits: 9 | Previous ranking: 1

Independent rank: 1

Top offensive commit: WR Braylon James (No. 46)

Top defensive commit: DE Keon Keeley (No. 23)

The Fighting Irish have inked two consecutive top-10 classes and are not only off to a strong start to extend that streak, but also contending for the nation's top class. New coach Marcus Freeman has his fingerprints all over this class with multiple key additions on the defensive side of the ball. Keeley is a lengthy edge defender who can be a disruptive pass-rushing presence. LB Drayk Bowen was a big in-state pickup as the top-rated player in Indiana. The Irish have two ESPN 300 defensive back commits in Peyton Bowen out of Texas and Adon Shuler out of New Jersey. There is also some promising offensive talent on board, led by ESPN 300 WR James, a lengthy vertical threat who posted a laser 4.47 40 this spring on the camp circuit.