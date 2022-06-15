With football conferences now allowed to eschew divisions in the name of a "permanent rivals, heavily rotated schedules and the top two teams in the conference championship game" era, the ultimate parity of the ACC Coastal division could soon be a thing of the past.

Overall, this shift is welcome: The heavy rotations mean big conferences will actually feel like conferences -- North Carolina and Wake Forest won't have to arrange a nonconference game just to see each other again -- and putting the two best teams in the conference title game makes a lot of sense for College Football Playoff stakes. Plus, it was always unfair that some programs randomly landed in the Florida State- and Clemson-dominated Atlantic division while peers of similar stature had a chance to win in the less-top-heavy Coastal.

Still, one cannot say that the Coastal has lacked charm. All seven teams won a title between 2013 and 2019, an absolutely perfect display of parity. It is one of a kind, and hey, it's not dead yet. Defending champ Pittsburgh is replacing important pieces, Miami remains a mystery, and SP+ projects five teams within 1.8 average wins atop the division. Things could get weird once again.

Let's preview the ACC Coastal!

