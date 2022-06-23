        <
          Arch Manning commits to Texas football: Analysis and what's next for Peyton and Eli's nephew

          2:12 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaaren
            Tom VanHaaren

          • Tom Luginbill
            Tom Luginbill

          Arch Manning, the No. 1-ranked college football recruit in the 2023 class, committed to Texas on Thursday,

          If Manning's name sounds familiar, it should. A 6-foot-3, 204-pound quarterback at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, Louisiana, Manning is the nephew of Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli, the grandson of Archie and the son of Cooper.

          At first, reports linking Manning to Ole Miss because of his grandfather and uncle, Eli, were prevalent, and Tennessee fans hoped their team could get in the mix with Peyton as an alum. Manning initially had interest in Clemson, Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, LSU, Texas and a few other programs, and visited Ole Miss, Clemson, LSU, Georgia, Alabama and Texas last fall. He ramped up his process after his junior season, taking visits with Georgia, Alabama and Texas again in June.

          How did Texas win the Manning sweepstakes over Georgia and Alabama? And when can we expect to see Manning take the field under center? We break down how Manning's commitment impacts college football.