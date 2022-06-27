Founded in 1999, the Elite 11 is the premier quarterback event for the nation's top college football recruits. Winners from 10 regional camps throughout each spring come together in July to receive advanced, one-on-one quarterback instruction in a highly competitive setting.

The regional camps include testing and position-specific instruction by some of the top quarterback coaches in the nation. Those who show the highest level of skill, acumen and competitive drive will earn a coveted invitation to compete at the Elite 11 finals.

The finals begin with 20 quarterbacks competing in the classroom and on the field, since playing quarterback is more than just physical development. The on-field segments teach the game from the ground up, starting with footwork, delivery mechanics, timing and accuracy.

The event moves from individual instruction to a scripted throwing session, or pro day, on which quarterbacks are graded. The three-day event concludes with a team-oriented 7-on-7 tourney, which emphasizes tempo, leadership qualities and the ability to read defensive coverage. At the end of the finals, an Elite 11 MVP is named, a prestigious honor given the stage and history of blue-chip performers.

How notable is the all-time roster? The top performers over the past 23 years have been a "Who's Who" of Heisman Trophy winners and future NFL first-round draft picks. Thirteen of the past 14 Heisman-winning quarterbacks attended the Elite 11 finals or an Elite 11 regional. Twenty-six out of 32 NFL starters also claim space in this celebrated fraternity.

Below we rank the top 20 all-time performances and recap each quarterback's post-event career.

Editor's note: ESPN began ranking college football recruits in 2006 and expanded the ESPN 150 to the ESPN 300 starting with the Class of 2013.