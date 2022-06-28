AUSTIN, Texas -- In the wake of the commitment of one of the most decorated football recruits in school history, Texas is in the midst of one of the most impressive recruiting flurries in the sport. Coach Steve Sarkisian can't specifically talk about Arch Manning's verbal pledge to Texas because of NCAA rules, but the halogen grin at his desk in his office Monday afternoon could have yielded a secondary violation from NCAA enforcement.

Texas earned a commitment Thursday from Manning, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2023 and the highest-rated recruit in school history per ESPN's recruiting rankings. That was followed by a run of seven verbal commitments over the weekend, giving Texas a recruiting tear that matches Sarkisian's "All Gas, No Brakes" mantra and projects toward a Top 5 class.

"This has been a great run," Sarkisian told ESPN on Monday. "Hopefully it's not over. I don't think it is. We may have a few more to go here this week. Hopefully we can continue to capture some of the momentum that has been created."

Manning's decision to pick Texas over Georgia and Alabama clearly kick-started the momentum. And while Sarkisian can't say the words "Arch Manning" because of NCAA recruiting rules, he was able to offer some context on what a commitment from a top quarterback can do for a coach attempting to build a program.