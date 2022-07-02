Arch Manning's commitment to Texas sent shock waves through the college football recruiting world and helped the Longhorns break into the top 10. That momentum has since carried them into the top five, as they landed several more commitments, including two new potential receiving targets in ESPN 300 in-state WRs Johntay Cook II and Jonah Wilson.

Texas' rise has put the Longhorns into the thick of the battle for the No. 1 class, which is growing more intense. After making headlines with its haul of three ESPN 300 receivers in as many days, Ohio State has added strong talent to its defensive backfield as well with multiple four-star DB pickups, in particular Kayin Lee.

Those additions have put the Buckeyes on the heels of No. 1-ranked Notre Dame, which is doing its best to fend off any contenders with a pair of recent ESPN 300 commitments in OL Charles Jagusah and ATH Micah Bell, who projects to cornerback.

A consistent contender for the No. 1 class, Alabama has begun to climb the rankings, moving into the top 10. A key addition was No. 2 CB Tony Mitchell, who possesses a nice blend of length, fluidity and speed, from in-state powerhouse Thompson High School.

Both Miami and Florida are two programs that are no strangers to the top 25 but have experienced struggles in recent years and are both starting over with new head coaches.

Mario Cristobal's return home to Miami is starting to show positive results, as the Hurricanes landed several key commitments, including from one of the class' top QB prospects in Jaden Rashada. The ESPN 300 signal-caller from California is a poised player with a smooth release and good arm strength.

Working on his first full class as head coach at Florida, Billy Napier has been able to get the Gators back into the top 25 by bolstering their defense. They added a pair of ESPN 300 prospects in DE Isaiah Nixon and defensive back Sharif Denson, who has good feet and hips and brings a tough style of play to the secondary.

ESPN 300 commits: 11 | Previous ranking: 1

Independent rank: 1

Top offensive commit: WR Braylon James (No. 46)

Top defensive commit: DE Keon Keeley (No. 23)

The Fighting Irish have inked two consecutive top-10 classes and are not only off to a strong start to extend that streak, but also contending for the nation's top class. New coach Marcus Freeman has his fingerprints all over this class with multiple key additions on the defensive side of the ball. Keeley is a lengthy edge defender who can be a disruptive pass-rushing presence. LB Drayk Bowen was a big in-state pickup as the top-rated player in Indiana. The Irish have two ESPN 300 defensive back commits in Peyton Bowen out of Texas and Adon Shuler out of New Jersey. There is also some promising offensive talent on board, led by ESPN 300 WR James, a lengthy vertical threat who posted a laser 4.47 40 this spring on the camp circuit.