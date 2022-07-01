July is shaping up to be a busy month in the college football recruiting world with several highly rated prospects scheduling commitments throughout the month.

Since only June 20, 25 ESPN 300 recruits have announced a commitment. Ohio State went on a big run, landing three ESPN 300 receivers in Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss and Noah Rogers. Texas has also had a big few weeks, adding the No. 1-ranked player overall, quarterback Arch Manning, along with ESPN 300 recruits Johntay Cook II, Derek Williams and Jonah Wilson.

Still, there are 165 ESPN 300 prospects still uncommitted, and more announcements from highly ranked recruits are expected to come over the coming days.

Here is a look at some of the ESPN 300 recruits committing in July, and a prediction on which schools they might pick.

OT Francis Mauigoa

6-foot-6, 325 pounds

ESPN 300 rank: 5

Top schools: Alabama, Florida, Hawai'i, Miami, Tennessee, USC

Mauigoa is a five-star prospect and the No. 1 tackle in the class out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He visited each of the six schools in his top list in June and will announce his decision on July 4.