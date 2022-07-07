A pair of highly touted quarterbacks headline college football's 2023 recruiting class in Arch Manning and Malachi Nelson, but who is the top-ranked rising junior?

Well, the pattern continues, as quarterback Dylan Raiola sits atop our first rankings for the 2024 class.

While the ESPN Junior 300 lacks five-star talent in the offensive trenches for the first time since the 2018 class, the Class of 2024 has plenty of playmakers at the skill positions.

Let's look at the names to know in the ESPN Jr. 300.