It's one thing to knock Ohio State from its perch atop the conference. It's another thing entirely to keep the Buckeyes pinned down. That's become doubly true in the 2000s. They slipped at the end of the John Cooper era but went straight from 7-5 to 14-0 under Jim Tressel in 2002 and finished in the top 10 for eight of nine years. When Tressel was forced to resign in 2011 and Ohio State went 6-7 under interim coach Luke Fickell in 2011, the Buckeyes responded by going 12-0 under Urban Meyer. Michigan State and Penn State eked out conference titles in 2015 and 2016, but Ohio State then won four straight.

It's easy to overreact to the 2021 Big Ten East season. Jim Harbaugh and Michigan got the proverbial monkey off their backs, beating Ohio State for the first time in 10 years, winning their first conference title in 18 and scoring their first College Football Playoff bid. They did so with panache, physically dominating the Buckeye defense to the tune of 42 points and 297 rushing yards. It was a statement win that reminded everyone of the Wolverines' ceiling. They are projected fourth in SP+ in 2022 and will have a shot at CFP bid No. 2.

Ohio State, however, is projected first. The Buckeyes have the scariest offense in college football, and a new coordinator and more experience should prompt enough of a defensive rebound to make them the conference favorites once more.

Michigan knocked Ohio State down last year; now comes the even harder part.

Let's preview the Big Ten East!

