Arch Manning's commitment to Texas was the start of the Longhorns rising in ESPN's college football recruiting class rankings.

Since Manning -- the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli -- announced for the Longhorns on June 23, 10 prospects have joined him at Texas, four of whom are 2023 ESPN 300 recruits: wide receiver Johntay Cook II (No. 43), safety Derek Williams (No. 76), defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell (No. 148) and wide receiver Jonah Wilson (No. 278).

In turn, Texas has gone from No. 16 on June 17 to No. 3. And its 2023 success could have an impact on the 2024 class as well.

Prized in-state wide receiver Micah Hudson is keeping an eye on what's going on in Austin. The 6-foot, 186-pound Hudson, from Lake Belton High School in Temple, is ranked 15th overall in the 2024 ESPN Junior 300. In the span of eight days in January, he received offers from both Texas and Texas A&M.

Hudson said so far, he feels a stronger connection to the Aggies because of more consistent conversations with coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff but that the Longhorns aren't far behind.

"Arch is a really good quarterback, and Johntay, me and him have the same trainer," Hudson told ESPN. "But seeing [the flood of commitments], it's not really going to change anything for me. I'm going to go where it's best for me."

Texas isn't the only team to make a drastic climb up the rankings over the past couple weeks.

Below, we'll touch on how Miami and LSU have gone from unranked to competing for top-10 classes, which ESPN 300 prospects will commit to over the next couple of weeks, and even look at where 2024 recruits are visiting.