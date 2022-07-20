High school yearbooks for 2022 graduates have been handed out, with many of them including a section on class superlatives.

While most include an award for best hair, we found it fitting to recognize college football's 2022 recruiting class for its collective talent on the gridiron, singling out categories such as best hands and hardest hitter.

Our award winners are already on college campuses, so we also provided analysis on what each player can do early on as freshmen.

Which prospect is the fastest?

ATH Jordan Anthony

ESPN 300 ranking: unranked (four stars)

Kentucky Wildcats

Anthony is one the fastest high school athletes in the history of track and field. He ran a blazing 10.14 100-meter and 21.35 200-meter as a senior and backed it up in a football setting, running a 4.46 at the Atlanta Under Armour camp as a junior. With pads on, we clocked his play speed at 22.67, which is on par with Tyreek Hill. Anthony is a difference-maker on offense and a good corner defensively.

How he fits at Kentucky: Anthony is currently enrolled and training for both football and track. He will make the transition to receiver full time and will have to bulk up his 5-foot-9, 160-pound frame to withstand SEC physicality. He has the build and big-play speed reminiscent of DeVonta Smith out of high school.