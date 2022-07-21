With 201 ESPN 300 recruits committed, quite a few recruiting classes are starting to take shape and fill needs.

Some highly ranked and highly sought-after players have come off the board over the past few months, making big impacts on future rosters. While some of those commitments have been defensive recruits, the offensive players have made waves with their commitments and have shuffled the class rankings.

That includes the No. 1 prospect overall -- quarterback Arch Manning -- picking Texas at the end of June, No. 1 offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa committing to Miami, quarterback Dante Moore picking Oregon and plenty of others.

With some of the top recruits already committed, here is a look at which schools are putting together the best offensive recruiting classes at each position.

Quarterback

Of the 17 ESPN 300 quarterbacks in the class, all but one are committed. Chris Parson from Brentwood, Tennessee, is the only remaining signal-caller in the top 300 who is uncommitted after decommitting from Florida State on July 12. With most of the top prospects already committed, most teams have filled their quarterback spots in the class.