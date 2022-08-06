Ranking the potential first-time College Football Playoff teams

Over the past eight seasons of the College Football Playoff, a total of 13 different schools have reached the semifinals. No school has appeared more than Alabama (seven times), and no conference has qualified more than the SEC (10 times).

(Insert yawn here.)

While Alabama, Clemson (six), Ohio State (four) and Oklahoma (four) have dominated the four-team field, it's often forgotten that Michigan State, Oregon, Washington and Florida State have also reached the sport's biggest stage.

And of course, undefeated Cincinnati gave hope to everyone everywhere last season. Here are four teams that could follow the Bearcats and crack the top four for the first time, ranked in order of who has the best chance:

Preseason FPI: No. 12