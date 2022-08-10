A preseason No. 1 pick by many on the field, Alabama also now heads into the fall once again in contention for the top-ranked recruiting class. Shortly after breaking into the top 10, the Crimson Tide leap into the No. 2 spot thanks to multiple ESPN 300 prospects.

Already holding a commitment from No. 2-ranked RB Justice Haynes, they also added the nation's top back in Richard Young, an explosive and slashing runner with good balance and a competitive demeanor. Another potential impact pickup came with the commitment of No. 1-ranked safety Caleb Downs, an aggressive, hard-hitting presence in the secondary. Alabama now has commitments from eight players who rank among the top five at their position as well as the top three players from talent-rich Georgia.

Oklahoma and Miami both jumped into the top 10 as well. Sooners coach Brent Venables, a longtime defensive coordinator, has continued to stack top talent on that side of the ball with commitments from Derrick LeBlanc and Colton Vasek, a pair of ESPN 300 defensive linemen.

Mario Cristobal returned to his alma mater with high expectations, and thus far, he has delivered, as the Hurricanes are on course for their highest-ranked class since 2018. In-state, they landed ESPN 300 LB Malik Bryant, a defender with good explosiveness and range. They also continued to bolster their O-line class with a pair of high three-star commitments, led by No. 3 center Connor Lew.

Billy Napier continues to take advantage of in-state talent as he assembles his first full class as coach of Florida. Scoring big in the greater Orlando area, the Gators landed three ESPN 300 commits in WR Aidan Mizell, safety Jordan Castell and top-20 CB Ja'Keem Jackson. Mizell can be an immediate big-play weapon with elite speed. Castell and Jackson are two secondary players who bring promising upside with Jackson testing well on the camp circuit this spring.