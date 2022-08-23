Alabama heads into the 2022 season on top of the college football world, as the Crimson Tide not only sit at the pinnacle of the preseason AP Top 25 but now also occupy the No. 1 spot in the 2023 class rankings.

Several additions to their trenches, along with the decommitment of top-ranked DE Keon Keeley from Notre Dame, vaulted the Crimson Tide into the No. 1 slot. Very much in the mix to land the now undeclared Keeley, Alabama is in a good position to notch its eighth No. 1 overall class under Nick Saban.

Oklahoma, which was toward the bottom of the top 25 in June, has since rocketed up the rankings and cracked the top five. The Sooners were able to land the top-rated prospect in their home state in ESPN 300 ATH Jacobe Johnson, a two-sport (basketball) recruit who could play on either side of the ball but projects to corner in Norman.

Florida finished last within the SEC for the 2022 cycle amid changing coaches. Now fully in charge of the program, Billy Napier has the Gators rebounding in a big way. Sitting inside the top 10, they rose thanks to a big haul of front-seven talent. Among the multiple ESPN 300 DLs they landed was Kelby Collins, a player with good strength and mobility who has the physical tools to develop into a top lineman in the conference.

ESPN 300 commits: 15 | Previous ranking: 2

SEC rank: 1 of 14

Top offensive commit: QB Eli Holstein (No. 13)

Top defensive commit: S Caleb Downs (No. 16)

The Crimson Tide are positioning themselves to contend once again for one of the best classes in the nation. They landed some impressive talent to their secondary with in-state pickup Tony Mitchell, who has a nice blend of length, fluidity and speed, as well as Jahlil Hurley, an agile and smooth corner with good length. Downs is the No. 1 safety who can provide a physical presence with his aggressive, hard-hitting style of play. Yhonzae Pierre might not be among the most touted names in this class, but he is a very strong in-state pickup, as he is a quick, flexible defender who can develop into a disruptive edge defender. They landed the top two RB prospects in the nation in Richard Young, an explosive and versatile back out of Florida, and Justice Haynes, who rushed for over 2,000 yards as a junior, out of Georgia. This could very well be Bryce Young's last season in Tuscaloosa, and to prepare, the Tide landed two ESPN 300 QBs. Holstein, a one-time Texas A&M commit, is an accurate passer with good arm strength and mobility for his size (6-foot-4, 225 pounds). Dylan Lonergan, who is also a very talented baseball prospect, is a poised and promising QB as well.