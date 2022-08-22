        <
          2022 college football bowl projections: Matchups for every game and the CFP

          7:00 AM ET
          • Kyle Bonagura
          • Mark Schlabach
          The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule. While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it's never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.

          To that end, ESPN college football reporters Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach present their preseason bowl projections, and they'll have new ones every week as the season rolls along. They'll also provide analysis in explaining their CFP picks and offer other insights about their predictions.

          All times Eastern

          College Football Playoff

          CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T
          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          Jan. 9, Time TBD, ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Alabama vs. Ohio State
          Schlabach: Alabama vs. Ohio State

          CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Alabama vs. Clemson
          Schlabach: Alabama vs. Clemson

          CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Ohio State vs. Georgia
          Schlabach: Ohio State vs. Georgia