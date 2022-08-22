The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule. While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it's never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.
To that end, ESPN college football reporters Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach present their preseason bowl projections, and they'll have new ones every week as the season rolls along. They'll also provide analysis in explaining their CFP picks and offer other insights about their predictions.
All times Eastern
College Football Playoff
CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
Jan. 9, Time TBD, ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Alabama vs. Ohio State
Schlabach: Alabama vs. Ohio State
CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Alabama vs. Clemson
Schlabach: Alabama vs. Clemson
CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Ohio State vs. Georgia
Schlabach: Ohio State vs. Georgia