The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule. While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it's never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.

To that end, ESPN college football reporters Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach present their preseason bowl projections, and they'll have new ones every week as the season rolls along. They'll also provide analysis in explaining their CFP picks and offer other insights about their predictions.

All times Eastern

College Football Playoff

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

Jan. 9, Time TBD, ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Ohio State

Schlabach: Alabama vs. Ohio State

CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Clemson

Schlabach: Alabama vs. Clemson

CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Schlabach: Ohio State vs. Georgia