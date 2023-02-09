The college football transfer portal was open from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18, and many difference-makers entered, from starting quarterbacks to top rushers and leading tacklers.

For the second straight year, more than 3,000 players entered the portal. Last year saw quarterbacks like Caleb Williams and Bo Nix, offensive playmakers such as Jordan Addison and Jahmyr Gibbs, offensive linemen such as O'Cyrus Torrence and Olusegun Oluwatimi, and defensive playmakers such as Drew Sanders and Laiatu Latu.

There were many key names to enter the portal this time around as well, from former five-star recruits like Travis Hunter and Jordan Burch, to starting quarterbacks like DJ Uiagalelei and Spencer Sanders, to playmakers like Dasan McCullough and Adonai Mitchell.

Who are the biggest names to enter the portal this year? Which players in the portal will stand out in 2023? We're ranking the best players in the portal this cycle by past production, interest from major programs and potential to contribute to a new team. The rankings will be adjusted as new players enter their names into the portal and as more players become available.

Last updated: Thursday at 11:15 a.m. ET with several players going off the board. There are 71 total players in our ranking.

