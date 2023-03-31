College football's 2023 recruiting cycle has come to a close, as the top remaining ESPN 300 prospect on the board, TE Duce Robinson (No. 40), made his commitment known nearly two months after the late signing period when he committed to USC.

Alabama finished with the top-ranked class for the eighth time under Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide landed 23 ESPN 300 recruits and, as of now, are in contention for one of the strongest recruiting classes ever.

Robinson's late addition helped USC finish in the top 10 overall and strengthened an already impressive haul of offensive force that contains three five-star players: QB Malachi Nelson, WR Zachariah Branch and WR Makai Lemon. Robinson, who also plans to pursue baseball, gives the Trojans a big, powerful target who can present matchup issues for opposing defenses.

Oregon landed speedy four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant to close signing day atop the Pac-12, but the Ducks weren't the only team in the conference to climb on Wednesday. Arizona State, looking to start fresh and rebuild with Kenny Dillingham as the new head coach, scored its first statement win on the recruiting trail by landing ESPN 300 QB Jaden Rashada.

The former Florida signee, who was released from his national letter of intent with the Gators after a reported $13.5 million name, image, likeness deal with a collective fell through, decided to stay out West. He gives the Sun Devils a passer with a smooth release, a nice deep ball and still promising developmental upside. His addition, along with some good three-star pickups in the trenches, have helped the Sun Devils to jump up into the top 50.

While many familiar names are among the top classes, newer coaches are making an impact. Several coaches completed their first full recruiting cycle inside the top 10, including Oklahoma's Brent Venables, Miami's Mario Cristobal and Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman.

Other coaches like Dillingham, just coming on board, wasted no time elevating their classes as well. Deion Sanders already has made an impression since being hired in December at Colorado, including flipping five-star CB Cormani McClain in the final month to help the Buffaloes rise into the top 25.

Matt Rhule at Nebraska is another new hire quickly showcasing what he can do on the recruiting trail. Leading up to national signing day, the Cornhuskers have strengthened class depth with multiple quality three-star additions, led by WR Demitrius Bell, and now they also sit inside the top 25.

Last updated: Thursday, 6 p.m. ET

ESPN 300 commits: 23 | Previous ranking (Feb. 1): 1

SEC rank: 1 of 14

Top offensive commit: OT Kadyn Proctor (No. 10)

Top defensive commit: OLB Jaquavious Russaw (No. 9)

The Crimson Tide put together the best class in the nation. They bolstered the front seven with explosive playmakers Russaw and James Smith, two top-25 teammates from in-state Carver High School. They landed some impressive talent to their secondary with Jahlil Hurley, an agile and smooth corner with good length. Caleb Downs is the No. 1 safety and can provide a physical presence with his aggressive, hard-hitting style of play. Yhonzae Pierre might not initially have been among the most touted names in this class, but his ranking has risen throughout the fall and he gives this class another potential impact defender, as he is quick and flexible and can be a disruptive edge defender. Keon Keeley was a big addition right before the start of the early signing period and gives the Tide a lengthy edge defender who can be a menacing pass-rushing presence. On offense they have worked to address a need on the offensive line with several commits led by five-star OT Proctor. A potential plug-and-play addition, he possesses excellent size, flexibility and agility with good toughness. The Tide landed the top two running back prospects in the nation in Richard Young, an explosive and versatile back out of Florida, and Justice Haynes, who rushed for over 2,000 yards as a junior, out of Georgia. The Tide prepped for Bryce Young's declaration for the draft by landing two ESPN 300 QBs. Eli Holstein, a onetime Texas A&M commit, is an accurate passer with good arm strength and mobility for his size (6-foot-4, 225 pounds). Dylan Lonergan, who is also a very talented baseball prospect, is a poised and promising QB as well.