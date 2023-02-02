As college football's 2023 recruiting cycle comes to a close, it's now time for the 2024 class to step squarely into the spotlight.

No, it's never too early to start ranking next year's classes, even with over 10 months until the early signing period and with over 220 ESPN Junior 300 recruits still uncommitted.

But as previous classes have taught us, things can change quickly, and in a big way. So while much is yet to be determined, several programs are already off to strong starts and establishing themselves as classes to watch over the coming year.