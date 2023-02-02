College football's 2023 recruiting cycle is all but completed after national signing day on Wednesday. Coaches have already moved on to the next cycle and the new prospects to fill their 2024 recruiting classes.

The entire landscape of the next cycle is already starting to take shape with 78 ESPN Junior 300 recruits already committed, including five of the 12 five-star recruits in the class.

We look at the bigger storylines in the 2024 class, starting with the No. 1 prospect overall, quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Jump to:

No. 1 recruit | Top QBs

Position-by-position look

Georgia loading up | ND not a fluke

Three schools that need a big class

What will No. 1 QB Dylan Raiola do?

For the second straight cycle and third time since the 2018 class, a quarterback is the top recruit. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Raiola, who is from Chandler, Arizona, is the son of 14-year NFL veteran offensive lineman Dominic Raiola and the nephew of Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.

Dylan had been committed to Ohio State but decommitted from the Buckeyes in December, changing the entire landscape of the 2024 class.