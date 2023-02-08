Now that the dust has settled after the early signing period, the February signing period and the winter transfer windows, we have a clear picture of the college football teams that have added the most to their rosters.

The transfer portal was a major part of teams reshaping their rosters, whether it was new coaches looking to rebuild or established coaches filling holes, and the sheer number of talented players moving from team to team was as prevalent as it's ever been.

Because so many coaches have used the transfer portal to add talent to their teams, we have tracked and ranked the programs that have done the best job of bringing in new players who will likely make an impact. Here are the 10 teams that had the most success this offseason in the transfer portal and whom they added that could make an impact.

