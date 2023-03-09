Many of college football's top performers from 2022 are preparing for next month's NFL draft. Others have arrived at their new campuses after entering the transfer portal and changing schools.

Schools have various holes they need to address. Alabama lost Heisman Trophy quarterback Bryce Young and two-time Nagurski Trophy winner Will Anderson Jr., both of whom are projected top-10 draft picks. North Carolina lost two former starting cornerbacks, Tony Grimes and Storm Duck, to the portal.

Some teams already had depth on their roster. Some schools are bringing in transfers to make an impact and fill voids. Others are recruiting high school talent to replace outgoing players.

Here is a look at some of the more important losses for each team in the Way-Too-Early Top 25 and the players who will fill those voids in 2023.