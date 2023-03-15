College football's 2023 recruiting cycle has come and gone, with Alabama signing the No. 1 class for the eighth time in the Nick Saban era.

The Crimson Tide locked up the No. 1-ranked prospect at four different positions, and while quarterback was not one of those, they might have brought in the most impressive group of quarterbacks this cycle.

Here, Tom VanHaaren, Tom Luginbill and Craig Haubert analyze the teams that stood out in the 2023 recruiting cycle, breaking down the schools that landed the highest-ranked prospect at each position, the schools that had the most impressive group at each position and a school with a sleeper haul.

Jump to a position:

QB | RB | WR | TE | OL

DE | DT | LB | CB | S

Quarterback

Team with the highest-ranked QB: USC (Malachi Nelson, No. 1 overall). Nelson is such a naturally fluid thrower of the football. He can change arm angles and make all the throws. At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, he has tremendous physical upside to get bigger and stronger, which will only enhance his innate talents.

With the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams back in 2023, we expect Nelson to compete to be the backup, eventually play in four games and redshirt, which is the ideal situation for any quarterback regardless of how talented he is. -- Luginbill

Team with the most impressive QB haul: Alabama. The Crimson Tide didn't use the transfer portal for a quarterback to replace Bryce Young, so the coaching staff made sure they added two high school prospects in the 2023 class. Alabama is one of a few teams to add two quarterbacks and the only team with two ESPN 300 commits.